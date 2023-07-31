VEDCA Announces Outrageously Priced Electric Bicycles with Lead Gel Batteries for Sale in Cuba

Electric Vehicles of the Caribbean (VEDCA) has recently made a startling announcement regarding the sale of bicycles equipped with lead gel batteries, at an exorbitant price. The entity, known for its commitment to Cuban electric mobility, took to their institutional Facebook profile to share this news. The eye-catching advertisement reads, “This week, we are offering the 4209 bicycle with a lead gel battery for sale in national currency at Fercons store, Boyeros and Reloj Club, with convenient turnkey deliveries from our factory. The product is also expected to be available in Santiago de Cuba in collaboration with Eisa, by the end of August.”

Surprisingly, the estimated sale price for these bicycles is a staggering 82,288.87 Cuban pesos, as mentioned in the provided information. Yes, that number is correct. Additional details, provided by journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso, divulge that VEDCA plans to finance the sale of their second batch of electric bicycles using an exchange rate of 1 dollar for 120 pesos.

Predictably, social media users wasted no time expressing their opinions on this announcement. One user wrote, “It looks promising; they should offer financing options. As a doctor, I struggle with transportation difficulties on a daily basis.” Another individual commented, “Thanks to the establishment of the exchange market based on the black market dollar price, we now have astronomically high prices for everything in Cuba. They are completely unaffordable for those of us who work and depend on an average salary.”

In a humorous tone, a Cuban citizen joked, “Thanks to these prices, I can continue to enjoy the warmth and embrace of fellow Cubans on overcrowded buses daily. Great to have a bike option! Let’s aim for more and better opportunities!”

Reflecting on the astronomical price tag of these electric bicycles, another user stated, “Based on the state’s exchange rate, it would cost approximately 700 MLC. This might be acceptable for a worker earning a minimum monthly salary of 900 pesos, but it is an unattainable dream for the average Cuban.”

It is noteworthy to mention that in September 2021, VEDCA had offered tricycles priced between USD 2,900 and 3,800 in various dollar stores across Cuba, along with scooters ranging from USD 1,825 to 1,430. At that time, the cost of the bicycles was already over $760.

With this recent announcement, VEDCA’s latest venture into the electric bicycle market has certainly sparked a wide range of reactions from the Cuban public. As the prices continue to rise, the accessibility of these electric vehicles remains a hot topic of discussion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

