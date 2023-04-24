Vedran Bosnić got KSBIH, they have to pay him 55,000 euros Sports

Vedran Bosnić won the dispute, KSBIH must pay it.

Source: FIBA

The Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina lost the case against Vedran Bosnić before the Basketball Arbitration Tribunal (BAT).

According to the verdict, the KSBIH tribunal must pay EUR 55,000 plus interest to the former coach of the BIH national team, reports bhbasket.ba.

After a dispute before the Basketball Arbitration Tribunal (BAT), arbitrator Beni Lo made the following decision:

“Basketball Federation of BiH (KSBiH) will pay Mr. Vedran Bosnić the amount of EUR 5,000.00 net together with interest of 5% per year on any outstanding balance from January 31, 2022 until payment in full.

The Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will pay Mr. Vedran Bosnić the amount of EUR 5,000.00 net together with interest of 5% per year on any outstanding balance from May 1, 2022 until payment in full.

The Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will pay Mr. Vedran Bosnić the amount of EUR 30,000.00 net together with interest of 5% per year on any outstanding balance from June 2022 until payment in full.

The Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will deliver to Vedran Bosnić a tax certificate proving that he has paid all due taxes on all payments that must be made in accordance with paragraphs 1 to 3 above.

The Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will pay Mr. Vedran Bosnić the amount of EUR 6,000.00 as compensation for his arbitration costs.

The Basketball Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina will pay Mr. Vedran Bosnić the amount of EUR 9,500.00 as a contribution to his legal costs (including a non-refundable fee),” the website bhbasket.ba states.