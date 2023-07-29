Vedran Sofić passed away Sport

Former football player Sloga and coach in the youth categories of the Doboj club Vedran Sofić died suddenly at the age of 42.

Source: YouTube/Sport and youth/Printscreen

Doboj and Sloga are in shock! Vedran Sofić, a long-time football player of the Doboj club and junior coach, died of a heart attack at the age of 42. The young expert also had a heart attack at the beginning of last year, but he was saved then thanks to the quick intervention of doctors in Duboj, and later in the University Medical Center Banjaluka.

Unfortunately, it was too late. A month ago, Sofić had a tendon operation on his leg after it ruptured in a veterans game. Despite everything, even though he was in plaster, he continued to manage the youth school of the Doboj premier league team until the fateful day.

Sofić was born on October 24, 1981 in Doboj. He took his first football steps in Sloga, where he spent his entire playing career, and after the end of his football career, he continued to be present in this club and trained as a coach.

“He was a reliable colleague and friend, he approached every representative action professionally and responsibly, thoroughly and systematically. He radiated a special wit. He was dedicated to the young players, their great support. At the end of May, he led the juniors of Sloga Meridian in the final of the Republika Srpska Youth Cup in Banja Luka against Borac“, it is stated in the announcement of FS RS.

“Unfortunately, it is, quite a tragedy. The two of us drank coffee together in front of the stadium this morning. Terrible, sad. Everyone in the club is taken aback. Believe me, I don’t care at the moment“, said Vlado Jagodić, head of the harmony profession.

Sloga Meridian Football Club and the Football Association of Republika Srpska, as well as football in general, were left without a talented expert, an excellent person, friend and collaborator. The date and place of Vedran Sofić’s funeral will be announced later, and it is very likely that the match between Sloga and Sarajevo in the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be postponed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

