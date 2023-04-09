Vega -whose real name is migel carpio– will star in an extensive tour of cities throughout Spain with SON Estrella Galicia. In it you can see her on stage in duo or trio format. In it, she will interpret songs from her entire career, reviewing albums such as “India” (03), “Circular” (07), “The Countdown” (11), “Wolverines” (13), “The Fish Queen” (18), “Diary of a night in Madrid” (20) o “White Blackbird” (22).
The tour will start on May 5th in Madrid (cafe berlin) and will continue on Granada (6 mayo, Lemon Rock), Valladolid (May 25, Porta Caeli), Barcelona (8 June, Upload Room), Valencia (June 10, La Rambleta), Ourense (June 21, Café & Pop Torgal) and A Coruña (June 22, Sala Garufa).