Vega -whose real name is migel carpio– will star in an extensive tour of cities throughout Spain with SON Estrella Galicia. In it you can see her on stage in duo or trio format. In it, she will interpret songs from her entire career, reviewing albums such as “India” (03), “Circular” (07), “The Countdown” (11), “Wolverines” (13), “The Fish Queen” (18), “Diary of a night in Madrid” (20) o “White Blackbird” (22).