Home World Vegetable supplies tighten as Brits prepare to fend for themselves – Xinhua English.news.cn
World

Vegetable supplies tighten as Brits prepare to fend for themselves – Xinhua English.news.cn

by admin

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 5th. Due to the tight supply of “homely” vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers, many British people began to buy vegetable seeds, hoping to be self-reliant.

According to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation on the 3rd, data from the Royal Horticultural Society showed that sales of seeds by distributors under the association rose by 20% year-on-year in February. Mr. Fothergill’s Seeds, a well-known seed distributor, said its online sales rose nearly 50% in February.

Mike Burks, general manager of the horticultural company “Garden Group”, said that the gardens of residents are getting smaller and smaller, and many people choose to grow vegetables on terraces and windowsills. “Vegetable seed sales have skyrocketed over the past few weeks… Potatoes, peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, lettuce and other salad greens, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale… just about everything is doing well .”

Sales of grow-related products such as compost, seed trays and pots have been driven by double-digit growth, Birx said.

Affected by the bad weather in Spain and northern Africa, coupled with supply chain problems, many common vegetables in British supermarkets have been in short supply or even out of stock recently. Some growers believe that the tight supply problem may last until May. (Jing Jing)

See also  UN General Assembly expected to pass resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine and calling for immediate troop withdrawal

You may also like

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Sunday 05 March...

Manchester City wants Guardiola | Sports

Consequences of artificial teeth | Magazine

Coach leaves from Villabate, ends up off the...

Athens, violent clashes between police and demonstrators after...

Japan’s birth population exceeds 800,000 for the first...

Dylan Dog: “The City with No Name”

Cases of poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran continue...

Goran Dragić signed for Milwaukee | Sports

Donald Trump is tightening his grip on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy