Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 5th. Due to the tight supply of “homely” vegetables such as tomatoes, cucumbers, and green peppers, many British people began to buy vegetable seeds, hoping to be self-reliant.

According to a report by the British Broadcasting Corporation on the 3rd, data from the Royal Horticultural Society showed that sales of seeds by distributors under the association rose by 20% year-on-year in February. Mr. Fothergill’s Seeds, a well-known seed distributor, said its online sales rose nearly 50% in February.

Mike Burks, general manager of the horticultural company “Garden Group”, said that the gardens of residents are getting smaller and smaller, and many people choose to grow vegetables on terraces and windowsills. “Vegetable seed sales have skyrocketed over the past few weeks… Potatoes, peas, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, lettuce and other salad greens, cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower, kale… just about everything is doing well .”

Sales of grow-related products such as compost, seed trays and pots have been driven by double-digit growth, Birx said.

Affected by the bad weather in Spain and northern Africa, coupled with supply chain problems, many common vegetables in British supermarkets have been in short supply or even out of stock recently. Some growers believe that the tight supply problem may last until May. (Jing Jing)