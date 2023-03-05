Borca coach Vinko Marinović stated that his team against Velež in Mostar showed too little in the attack in the 21st round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

On Saturday evening, the Red and Blues failed to end the streak of Velež, who achieved their fourth consecutive victory without conceding a goal with a goal by Edo Vehabović in the 72nd minute.

After an uninteresting first half at the “Rođeni” stadium, the home team was better in the second half and deservedly got all three points.

Vinko Marinović, head coach of the Banja Luka team, agreed with this in a statement for “Arena Sport.”

“I think the first half was tough, there were no chances from either side. We simply didn’t manage to create anything going forward. In the second half, Velež was much better, they had two or three good chances. After that, we a chance appeared through Alen Jurilj, we didn’t use it, and then that goal came. Again, we simply didn’t play enough between the midfield and the attack. We didn’t have good creation, so this defeat came.” Marinovic said.

The fighter was weakened today in Mostar by the absence of Nedeljko Piščević and Nikola Ninković.

“Piščević has cards, Ninković was ill for almost six days. It’s about players who can create, but regardless, I think we could have been better today.”

When asked if his team’s game was affected by today’s uproar over the UEFA penalty, Marinović answered in the negative: “I don’t think it had anything to do with it. Everything is clear, there was nothing that would have an impact”.

