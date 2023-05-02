Velež – Borac 2:0 statement Vinko Marinović | Sport

The coach of Borca VInko Marinović sportily congratulated Velež on the victory in the 29th round of the m:tel Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: FK Borac/Nikola Kulaga

Although the Banja Luka players were damaged for a clean penalty in Mostar, the “born” more than deservedly achieved a 2:0 (1:0) victory, which according to the game shown, could have been more convincing because the home team created many more 100% chances. hit the crossbar three times…

Red and blue coach Vinko Marinović was also aware of this.

“We played a very bad game today. We conceded a goal in the early stages, and later we made a lot of basic mistakes in the game itself. We were not good either in our possession or in possession of the opponent’s ball. I congratulate the Velež team on the victory, and we have to we are analyzing this match to prepare as well as possible for the next one in which we welcome Sarajevo.”said the head of Borca’s professional staff.

At the very beginning, in the sixth minute, Nermin Haskić hit the net of Nikola Ćetković and Borac was practically in the “minus” from the start.

“In the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, there is no luxury of going into the game easily. It happened to us today and we didn’t play well. For us, this was the third game in a row. We lacked energy and concentration, we made a lot of mistakes and we allowed the opponent too many chances “There is nothing left for us to do but to learn our lessons, get ready and try to play better in the next game. There are still four rounds to go and it’s up to us to fight our way to the European stage.” added Marinović.

