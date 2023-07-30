Velež Zvijezda 09 1st round Premier League BiH | Sport

At the opening of the new season of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the players of Velež defeated the Zvijezda 09 team 5:0.

Source: MONDO/Sport1/Sanel Konjhodžić

After a two-month break, football returned to the Premier League field in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The first game of the first round in the new season was played by the Velež team and the newcomer – Zvijezda 09.

The people of Mostar won this match with a score of 5:0. In addition to Andjušić and Leai, the goals for the “born” were scored by three debutants in the Velež jersey.

VELEŽ – ZVIZDA 09 5:0 (3:0)

/Šturm 19, Andušić 25, Krajnc 28, Mlinarić 58, Leai 88/

In the fifth minute, Alen Krajnc had a great chance for Velež, but his shot was saved by Milan Jelovac.

In the 11th minute, Jelovac phenomenally stopped an attractive attempt by Anđušić, and before that he also saved Mlinarić’s header.

The “born” offensive continued, and Klemen Sturm broke through the visitors’ defense in the 19th minute, when he scored from the edge of the 16-meter line with a precise shot.

Klemen Sturm scored the first goal in this season of the Premier League of Bosnia and Herzegovina for the lead of Velež 1:0 against Zvijezda 09.pic.twitter.com/Vushd4ynPA — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)July 29, 2023

Six minutes later, after a phenomenal assist from Oreč, Andušić checkmate Jelovac for 2:0.

Velež leads 2:0 against Zvijezda 09. Nemanja Andđušić scored in the 25th minute.pic.twitter.com/dKGlTmTJQs — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)July 29, 2023

We only had to wait three minutes for the next goal. After one shot from the defense of Velež, Alen Krajnc reaches the ball before the defenders of Zvijezda 09 and sends the ball behind the back of Jelovac – 3:0. It was also the final result of the first part.

Alen Krajnc scored in the 28th minute to make it 3:0!pic.twitter.com/pl7rTyu6Q9 — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)July 29, 2023

In the 58th minute, after a great action, Mihael Mlinarić scored for 4:0.

Velež leads 4:0, the scorer is Mlinarić in the 58th minute.pic.twitter.com/24ItmlNHAO — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)July 29, 2023

The final score in the 88th minute was set by Rafael Leai after an assist from Šikal.

Petard! Leai scores for 5:0 in the 88th minutepic.twitter.com/bEIhCI6jvi — Mondo.ba Sport (@MondoBiHSport)July 29, 2023

In the next round, Velež will meet GOŠK, while Zvijezda 09 will welcome Igman.

Velez: Hadžikić, Oreč, Hrkać, Andušić, Mlinarić, Džafić, Kadrić, Šturm, Halilović, Mahmić, Krajnc

Star 09: Jelovac, Janković, Ristanović, Tomanović, Raca, Matić, Gavrić, Subašić, Veličković, Kajode, Maksimović

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

