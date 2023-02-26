Terrible news from Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

The entire region was shocked by the news of Fr terrible collision in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where a car hit a bus carrying soccer players from the famous Velež club from Mostar. As a result of the impact, a man born in 2001 lost his life, while in the hospital they are fighting for the life of the man and the child.

“LEkari noted the death of a man, year 2001. The child injured in this accident has serious, life-threatening injuries. Three adults also have serious injuries. One of them, a man, has life-threatening injuries. Another man was injured, and has minor injuries“, Mersiha Novalić, head of the Public Relations Department of the KS MUP, told Oslobođenje.

It was announced from the famous football club that there are no seriously injured among its members, while hour by hour we are anxiously listening to further news from the hospital about the condition of the injured from the car.

On the main road M-18 in Čevljanovići, the collision occurred at 3:15 p.m. after a car flew under a bus carrying football players and the coaching staff of Velež. They were going to Srebrenik, for the match of Premier League BiH against Tuzla City. Although that match was not postponed, the question is what kind of mental state will the footballers be in after such a tragedy.