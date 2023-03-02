When the famous rapper Stefan Đurić Rasta was released from prison at the end of January 2021, Veljko Belivuk was among the first to congratulate him.

When Stefan Đurić Rasta was released from prison on January 27, 2021, among the first to congratulate him was Veljko Belivuk, according to information “Ringing“. When Rasta got out of prison, around 16:57 he was called by his friend and manager Vlade Georgiev, one of the 33 members accused of seven murders, drug trafficking, weapons, kidnapping and rape.

Georgiev told Rasti at that time that “brother Veljko” who was not in Serbia at the time, would soon call him via “Vacap”. Let us recall that at that moment Veljko Belivuk was with Marko Miljković visiting the leader of the “Kavak clan”, Radoj Zvicer. A few days later, on February 4, 2021, they were arrested at the stadium of the Partizan football club.

Marko Miljković’s godfather, Nikola Spasojević, who is now a witness-collaborator with Srđan Lalić and Bojan Hrvatin, was Rasta’s security at performances and tours. Spasojević admitted that he participated in the murder of Goran Mihajlović Goksi.

