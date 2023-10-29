Venera, review of her self-titled album in Mondo Sonoro (2023)

Venus is the project that brings together James “Munky” Schaffer, known for his work as guitarist for Korn, and Atlanta composer and filmmaker Chris Hunt. In this first recording approach, the duo works in the realms of the incidental and what they themselves call “cinematic noise.”

This collection of nine tracks has an interesting balance between the experimental and the “songy”. Six of the pieces lack letters and aim to create atmospheres of tension and mystery. In them, sounds close to the industrial coexist (“Erosion”), to the abstract (“Swarm”), to the purely experimental (interesting test of atmospheric base and battery relationship without clear measures to ground in “Disintegration” with the participation of former Mars Volta Deantoni Parks) to the dreamlike, orchestral and bombastic (“Surrender” and “Helium”). The other three tracks could be said to be close enough to the song format to provide oxygen for listening to the entire album.

First appears “Ochre” alongside Jacob Duszik of HEALTH in which the vocalist whispers lyrics of hopelessness over a march of feverish hallucination. Then in “Hologram” Things get more interesting with the piano and voice contribution of Rizz from VOWWS; The result is close to the dark electronic forays of Chino Moreno of Deftones. Although the song is attractive thanks to an accomplished arrangement and audio, it does not take off from a certain obviousness regarding what is expected of a musician co-creator of the so-called nu metal when he turns to electronic music inherited from trip hop.

Finally we come to the crown jewel: “Triangle” includes the participation of Alain Johannes, a guy who practically does not fail, almost everything he touches turns into gold. At least he does it in spades this time. He recalls the Bowie of “Lazarus” and releases a performance to treasure that shines in a captivating melody and a performance full of pain and beauty.