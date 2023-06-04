Venezuela, 12 dead after the collapse of a gold mine

CARACAS. At least 12 people suffocated in a mine in the Amazonian state of Bolivar (on the border with Brazil), hit by heavy rains in recent days.

The office of the governor of Bolivar has published, through social networks, the statements of the secretary of city security of the institution, Edgar Colina, who confirmed the accident, which occurred in a mine called Talavera, located in the municipality of El Callao.

“Due to heavy rains, the artisanal miners working there died of respiratory failure. We have a total of 12 dead,” the official said, after announcing that most of the victims were from other regions of the country.

The emergency occurred last Wednesday after the firefighters and the Civil Protection teams had started the rescue work from another nearby mine. Colina said the deceased, who have not yet been identified, lacked the local experience to operate in this area, and offered no information on any injuries or relief efforts.

So far the authorities have not explained the type of damage suffered by the mine or the material that the victims were trying to extract, although local media claim that it is a gold reserve, common in this part of the country.

In recent years, the Venezuelan government has stepped up the fight against illegal mining in the Bolivar, an activity that has caused dozens of deaths, many of them due to clashes between irregular groups or between them and the authorities.