Venezuela agrees with Trinidad and Tobago to start exporting gas with the help of Shell

Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago Sign Agreement for the Exploitation and Export of Gas

The Governments of Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago have signed an agreement for the exploitation and export of gas found in the Gulf of Paria. This comes as a historic milestone for the two countries, with the help of British gas company, Shell Hydrocarbons.

The document, the details of which are unknown, was signed by the Trinidadian Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young, and his Venezuelan counterpart, Pedro Rafael Tellechea, who is also the president of the state-owned Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

Trinidadian Minister Stuart Young expressed, “We have come a long way to reach this great day (…), it is a historic milestone.” The executive vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, was present at the signing.

This marks the first time for Venezuela to export gas, and the Venezuelan state-owned PDVSA and the state-owned Trinidad and Tobago NGC National Gas Company have signed the exploitation and export license for the Dragon field.

The official thanked the Trinidadian Government for this negotiation that ended “this historic step that today gives Venezuela for the first time” the possibility of exporting gas. He further added, “We are closing the year with a flourish, of what the future development of this field means in the hands of our two countries, with the participation of Shell as a company, in the extraordinary terms that this expanded partnership means to continue working towards the happiness of our people.”

Representatives of the National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Shell’s management in that country, participated in the event. According to the government, Venezuela is in the process of certifying more than 50 gas blocks, which it hopes to become the fourth reserve in the world.

This agreement is expected to strengthen the relations of cooperation, friendship, and brotherhood between the two countries, with many more joint projects anticipated in the future.

Source: EFE

