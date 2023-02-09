The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk concluded a three-day visit to the Venezuelavisit in which he expressed his concern with respect to various critical issues of the South American country. The High Commissioner met with government authorities, various representatives of civil society organisations, human rights defenders, representatives of victims’ groups, representatives of the Catholic Church, diplomats and senior officials of agencies of the United Nations present in the South American country. Türk’s visit to Venezuela is a visit that takes place in the context of 75th anniversary from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights as well as the 30th anniversary of the Vienna Declaration and the program of action that led to the creation of the United Nations Human Rights Office.

A historic moment that the UN representative in the matter of human rights underlined as an opportunity to address and pursue many long-standing issues, promote dialogue and encourage national reconciliation after decades of social fracture. And at the center of his observations lies precisely the situation of fragmentation and division of Venezuelan society and the urgent need to build a path of renewal of the social contract between Venezuelan men and women. At the root of the meetings and just before leaving the country, the UN representative asked during the press conference made by Maiquetía airport (Caracas) la liberation of political prisoners, an end to extrajudicial executions and torture in detention centres.

The challenges that Venezuela faces in terms of human rights in the civil, political, economic and social spheres are manifold, as can be seen from Türk’s own words. “I listened to people’s stories arbitrarily detained and tortured and of relatives killed during security operations and demonstrations. A woman was overcome with emotion as she recounted how her sister was arrested, raped and tortured two years ago.” Accounts unfortunately very common in the country led by Nicolas Maduro and which over the years have been denounced by national and international organizations. It is no coincidence that the International Criminal Court opened a preliminary examination in 2018 and a formal investigation in 2021. In November 2022 then the current prosecutor of the ICC, Karim Khanreactivated the case with the will to resume the investigation on alleged crimes against humanity in Venezuela committed since February 12, 2014.

And in fact Amnesty International, a few days after Türk’s arrival in Venezuela, sent an open letter to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, suggesting that attention be paid to issues such as the closure of civic space and the stigmatization defense of human rights, the release of persons arbitrarily detained for political reasons and the strengthening of the presence of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights and other international monitoring mechanisms.

Venezuelan civil society also did not miss the opportunity to bring to international attention a situation of massive violation of human rights and more than 90 NGOs they sent a letter to Volker Türk. In the document, the NGOs ask the High Commissioner more decision in monitoring and condemning human rights violations in Venezuela, as well as creating a mechanism for “participatory and transparent monitoring” of the recommendations that his office has made to the Venezuelan state. The paper collects ten observations that concern various aspects such as the transparency of the processes and protocols to be used to implement the agreements made between the Venezuelan state and the office of the High Commissioner, the rigorous control of the reports offered by the Venezuelan authorities and the electoral questionbecause (the paper reads) it is necessary to “guarantee human rights in electoral processes and the right of Venezuelans to live in democracy.”

For his part, Nicolás Maduro received thanks from Türk for hosting the UN delegation and in response to the latter’s criticisms of the Venezuelan justice system for its high procedural delay and to be a tool of repression of dissidence, limited himself to saying that there is still a lot to do. But the crackdown on dissent in Venezuela did not stop even during the visit of the High Commissioner for Human Rights to the country. Indeed the means of communication monitoreamos.comalready opposed in the past by the dome of the Bolivarian revolution, has traced a history of serious rights violations that occurred while Türk was in the country.

On January 24, the Chavista parliament approved in its first debate a bill for ban NGOs operating in the country. More than 60 organizations have already been identified by the president of Psuv (the governing party), Diosdado Cabello. On 25 January, the police raided the home of the newspaper’s editor-in-chief The NationalJosé Gregorio Meza, and it has questioned on a report published on the figureheads of the son of Nicolás Maduro. On the same day, intelligence officials raided the homes of Caracas by opposition lawmakers Dinorah Figuera and Auristela Vásquez. The next day it was the turn of one of the leaders of the opposition Luis busts receiving agents of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) for a search of his home. Finally, on January 27, unidentified agents arrested the human rights activist Maria Fernanda Rodríguezless than 24 hours after she was reunited with Volker Türk.

All this while Maduro and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights signed the renewal of the memorandum of understanding (created in 2019) for the cooperation and technical assistance.