Venezuelan Activists Protest Against Presence of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez at EU-Celac Summit

Title: Activists Protest Presence of Venezuelan Vice President at EU-Celac Summit

Subtitle: Demonstrators call for an end to the legitimization of authoritarian regimes

Date: [Insert Date]

Venezuelan activists, joined by citizens from various nationalities, gathered on Monday in Brussels to protest the participation of Vice President Delcy Rodríguez at the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac) and European Union (EU) summit. The demonstrators demanded that representatives from Latin American dictatorships, including Bolivia, Cuba, and Nicaragua, also be present at the summit.

Speaking at the protest, Rodrigo Diamanti, founder and president of Un Mundo Sin Mordaza and secretary of the OAS Panel of Experts on crimes against humanity in Venezuela, emphasized the importance of unity among Latin Americans in the fight for democracy and human rights. He urged the international community to take measures to prevent the normalization of authoritarian regimes in forums such as Celac.

Diamanti criticized the attempts of these dictatorships to present themselves as defenders of human rights while being the main violators of them. He called on everyone to join in ending the dictatorship and working towards a better future for Venezuela and all of Latin America.

The demonstration, which included Venezuelan, Bolivian, Nicaraguan, and Cuban activists, human rights defenders, and exiles, took place in front of various European Union institutions in Brussels, where the summit was being held. The protesters aimed to draw attention to the ongoing repression, human rights violations, and corruption plaguing their countries, which have resulted in severe economic and humanitarian crises.

Despite being included in the European Union’s sanctions list, Rodríguez obtained special authorization to participate in the EU-Celac summit. A diplomatic source confirmed that her entry permit was extended last week and remains valid for the duration of the summit.

The presence of Rodríguez at the summit has sparked concern among activists and human rights advocates, who view it as a sign of the European Union’s failure to take a strong stance against authoritarian regimes.

Independent journalism, like ours, relies on the support of readers to continue providing critical information that may not align with the mainstream narrative. Your assistance ensures that censorship-free journalism persists, allowing important stories like this to reach a wider audience. Join us in our commitment to unbiased reporting by showing your support today.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

