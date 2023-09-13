Venezuelan Dictator Nicolás Maduro Strengthens Ties with China’s Xi Jinping during Official Visit

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro have met in Beijing on Wednesday as part of Maduro’s official visit to China. During the meeting, Xi announced the elevation of relations between China and Venezuela to the level of an all-weather strategic partnership, which is the highest level of Chinese diplomacy. This partnership is currently only shared with a handful of countries including Pakistan, Russia, and Belarus.

Maduro began his visit to China in the city of Shenzhen before making stops in Shanghai and the province of Shandong. The Venezuelan leader announced that three delegations from his country will be traveling to China in the coming weeks to strengthen business ties with public and private companies in various cities. Maduro emphasized the importance of establishing new alliances and receiving investments and technology, particularly in China‘s special economic zones, which offer tax and customs incentives.

The delegations will be led by the governor of La Guaira state, José Alejandro Terán, who will visit Shenzhen with Venezuelan businessmen for a business conference and to secure investments. The Minister of Petroleum and president of the state-owned PDVSA, Rafael Tellechea, will lead a group traveling to Shanghai to explore business opportunities. Additionally, the Minister of Agriculture, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, will lead a team focusing on agricultural projects in the province of Shandong.

Maduro expressed his optimism about opening doors for Venezuela in China and consolidating a new stage of growth, citing China as an example of a 21st-century superpower. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties and further economic cooperation between the two countries.