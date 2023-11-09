Venezuelan Gang Extends Reach to US Border and Beyond

The Aragua Train: A Venezuelan criminal gang makes trouble in the US

Juan, a Venezuelan immigrant to the US, recounted the harrowing circumstances that forced him to leave his home country and seek refuge in America, where he felt safer. He shared that his father was extorted and threatened by the Aragua Train, a violent criminal gang operating in Venezuela. Following an attack on him, Juan made the difficult decision to leave his home and start a new life in New York.

While attempting to enter the US, Juan and others like him face new challenges. US Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens recently reported the arrest of suspected Aragua Train members trying to enter the country illegally. This has raised concerns about the presence of this violent gang in the United States.

According to US authorities, 38 possible members of the Aragua Train have been detained while trying to cross the border between Mexico and the US. The situation is causing worry about the potential spread of the criminal gang and its violent activities in the US.

Interpol has issued a red notice for the leader of the Aragua Train, who escaped from a Venezuelan prison and is considered armed and dangerous. Authorities from multiple countries, including the US, are actively working to track down and bring to justice the leader of this criminal organization.

The Aragua Train is known for its extreme violence and the use of social media to instill fear. The gang was based in the Tocorón prison in Venezuela, where authorities found a cache of weapons including sniper rifles, grenades, explosives, and even computers used for bitcoin mining.

As the investigation into the activities of the Aragua Train continues, the international community is on high alert, working to prevent the gang’s activities from spreading beyond its current reach and bringing those responsible for its violent crimes to justice.

Share this: Facebook

X

