Venezuelan Migrant Loses Foot in Tragic Railroad Accident in Juarez City

Venezuelan Migrant Loses Foot in Tragic Railroad Accident in Juarez City

Venezuelan Migrant Loses Foot in Tragic Accident in Juarez City

Juarez City was the site of a devastating accident on Wednesday night, as a Venezuelan migrant lost his foot when he fell from a railroad car while traveling through the Independencia neighborhood. The incident occurred on Presa del Calcital and Presa Malpaso streets.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Mónico Bampar Noriega, was quickly attended to by personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety who rushed to the scene at 10:25 p.m. According to Noriega, he had fallen from the top of a car that he had used to arrive in Juarez, resulting in the severe mutilation of his right foot.

Paramedics arrived promptly and provided necessary aid before transferring Noriega to a nearby hospital where he could receive treatment from specialists. Updates on his condition remain undisclosed.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by migrants seeking a better life. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and offer support to those affected.

