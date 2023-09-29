Venezuelan Migrant Loses Foot in Tragic Railroad Accident in Juarez City

Venezuelan Migrant Loses Foot in Tragic Accident in Juarez City

Juarez City was the site of a devastating accident on Wednesday night, as a Venezuelan migrant lost his foot when he fell from a railroad car while traveling through the Independencia neighborhood. The incident occurred on Presa del Calcital and Presa Malpaso streets.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Mónico Bampar Noriega, was quickly attended to by personnel from the General Coordination of Road Safety who rushed to the scene at 10:25 p.m. According to Noriega, he had fallen from the top of a car that he had used to arrive in Juarez, resulting in the severe mutilation of his right foot.

Paramedics arrived promptly and provided necessary aid before transferring Noriega to a nearby hospital where he could receive treatment from specialists. Updates on his condition remain undisclosed.

This tragic incident serves as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by migrants seeking a better life. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident and offer support to those affected.

