Venezuelan Opponent Delsa Solórzano Calls for Debate on Succession Order for Disqualified Candidates

Title: Venezuelan Opposition Candidate Urges Debate to Establish Succession Order in Case of Disqualifications

Subtitle: Delsa Solórzano calls for the establishment of a mechanism to ensure citizens’ will prevails

Caracas, Venezuela – Delsa Solórzano, a Venezuelan opposition candidate for the October 22 primaries, has requested a debate among fellow candidates to determine a succession order in the event of disqualification by the Comptroller General. Solórzano’s plea comes after prominent opposition figures María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles, and Freddy Superlano faced disqualifications that would prevent them from running in the presidential elections.

Though the disqualifications do not bar the candidates from participating in the primaries, they would be unable to officially register with the National Electoral Council (CNE) as presidential candidates, effectively blocking them from assuming the head of state position if elected.

Solórzano stresses the urgency of finding a solution and proposes a debate to explore possible alternatives and establish a succession list of candidates, ensuring that the will of the citizens prevails. It is her aim to prevent the imposition of candidacies in the event of disqualifications, which she vehemently opposes.

On June 30, the Comptroller General’s Office announced the disqualification of María Corina Machado for 15 years due to alleged errors and omissions in her sworn asset statements. However, the National Commission for Primaries (CNP), the governing body for the opposition coalition, dismissed the measure, considering it an “unconstitutional sanction and contrary to international standards on human rights.” They assured Machado that she will be allowed to compete in the upcoming contest to determine the opposition candidate for the 2024 presidential elections.

In light of the disqualifications, Solórzano and the CNP urge politicians and citizens to intensify efforts to promote participation in the October primaries. The competition includes Machado, Capriles, and Superlano, along with twelve other politicians, who have all faced different forms of disqualification.

