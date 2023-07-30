Venezuelan Opposition Divided on Resuming Talks: Machado Questions Negotiations as EU and CELAC Encourage Dialogue

Title: Venezuelan Opposition Leader Maria Corina Machado Rejects Resumed Talks at EU-CELAC Summit

Subtitle: Machado demands explicit action on human rights and transparent elections



The recent EU-CELAC summit raised hopes for the resumption of negotiations between the Venezuelan government and opposition. However, not all members of the opposition are in favor of this dialogue. Prominent opposition leader Maria Corina Machado expressed her skepticism, stating that if she wins the primary, she will replace the current negotiating group with a new one focused on achieving President Maduro’s departure from power.

While the European Union and CELAC called for constructive dialogue to facilitate an agreement between the two parties ahead of the 2024 elections, Machado’s organization, Vente Venezuela, criticized the joint statement. They argued that it failed to address the essential values of human rights, individual freedom, and representative democracy. Vente Venezuela further urged these regional and international bodies to commit explicitly to the release of political prisoners and to support free and transparent elections in Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.

Efforts to resume dialogue are not limited to the EU-CELAC summit. Last Friday, representatives from Brazil and the United States also discussed the situation in Venezuela in Brasilia. The US Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland, met with Brazil’s Secretary General of Foreign Affairs to discuss bilateral and regional issues, including Venezuela.

The ex-president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who participated in a meeting involving Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and opposition representatives, expressed optimism about a potential agreement. Lula emphasized the need for agreement on an electoral date and the rules governing the elections before lifting US sanctions, which he considered burdensome for Venezuela’s economy.

In a joint statement, the presidents of France, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, along with the EU’s high representative, Josep Borrell, called for political negotiations that lead to fair and inclusive elections with international support. They also urged the lifting of sanctions. However, Machado sees sanctions as a negotiation tool against the Maduro regime and believes the opposition leadership must legitimize itself through the primary to succeed at the dialogue table.

Machado recently spoke at a forum organized by CSIS in Washington, D.C., arguing that Mexico is not the ideal place for negotiations due to a lack of representation and the regime’s lack of incentives. She emphasized the need for a legitimate leadership with the support of the Venezuelan people to pose a credible threat to the regime.

Experts suggest that if Machado wins the primary, she could have enough legitimacy to influence political and electoral strategies. However, there is no evidence yet that the US and the EU would grant her the exclusivity of dialogue, as they did with Juan Guaidó in the past.

Despite the political stalemate, Professor Michael Penfold suggests that both the Maduro government and the opposition see value in a potential agreement. They have yet to show a willingness to abandon the negotiating table, indicating that negotiations remain a viable option for both parties.

As Venezuela’s political situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen whether dialogue and negotiations can pave the way for a peaceful and democratic resolution.

