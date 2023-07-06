Venezuelan Opposition Leader, María Corina Machado, Disqualified from 2024 Presidential Elections: International Community Reacts

Title: María Corina Machado Disqualified from 2024 Presidential Elections, Generates Strong International Reaction

Subtitle: Opposition Leader Calls for Action as Sanction Brings More Pressure on Chavista Regime

The Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, has been disqualified by the Comptroller General of Venezuela from competing against Nicolás Maduro in the 2024 presidential elections. The decision has sparked outrage both within the country and among the international community, intensifying the pressure on the Chavista regime.

Machado’s disqualification, which is valid for 15 years, has been seen as a punishment that has been imposed on other opponents of the government. Several regional leaders, including Gustavo Petro, voiced their rejection of the measure, emphasizing that no administrative authority should strip away political rights from any citizen.

In response to Petro’s swift reaction on Twitter, Machado expressed surprise and noted that Maduro had wanted to use Petro as an interlocutor. Speaking at a press conference in Caracas, Machado called for political leaders to move beyond solidarity and take effective action against the regime.

While Machado acknowledged that her legal situation could potentially lead to more international sanctions against the Maduro administration, she stressed that the focus should currently be on the ongoing complex process at the International Criminal Court. She also emphasized the increasing significance of the primaries, which originally started as a local process but now hold greater value due to the Comptroller’s decision. Machado boldly stated, “Nicolás Maduro, you are not the one who is going to choose the candidate you are going to face in 2024,” and revealed that she would be announcing her campaign team soon.

Highlighting the recent summit in Bogotá, organized by Gustavo Petro and attended by over 20 countries, Machado described it as a challenge for leaders to pressure the Chavismo government to allow fair elections that include the participation of Venezuelans abroad. She reiterated the opposition’s willingness to negotiate for the regime’s exit and urged the international community to prepare for Maduro’s ultimate defeat.

The Venezuelan opposition is now planning to conduct an internal election on October 22, which will be manual and self-managed due to the sector’s lack of support from the National Electoral Council. Currently, there are 13 candidates vying for the opposition nomination, including Machado, Henrique Capriles, and Freddy Superlano. Recent opinion polls indicate that Machado leads the intention of votes with over 50 percent.

As independent journalism strives to provide uncensored news, it relies on the support of its readers. With their backing, it can continue to bring uncomfortable truths to light.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

