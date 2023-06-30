Venezuelan Opposition Leader María Corina Machado Disqualified from Running for 15 Years

Title: Popular Venezuelan Opposition Leader Disqualified from Running for Office

María Corina Machado, a prominent opposition political figure in Venezuela, has been disqualified from running for popularly elected positions for a period of 15 years. The Comptroller General of Venezuela (CGR) announced the disqualification, citing her alleged support for US sanctions against the government of Nicolás Maduro and her endorsement of the interim presidency of former congressman Juan Guaidó.

Machado, who is considered one of the most popular leaders among the Venezuelan opposition, was expected to be a strong contender in the upcoming primary elections to select the opposition’s presidential candidate for the 2024 elections. The disqualification was disclosed in a letter from the CGR to deputy José Brito, a member of the National Assembly controlled by the ruling party.

Initially, Machado’s ban on participating in the elections, imposed by the CGR in 2015, was set for 12 months due to her alleged failure to include some bonuses received as a deputy in her asset statement. However, the sanction has now been extended to 15 years. Alongside the ban, a restriction on leaving the country has also been imposed on Machado for nine years.

Expressing her rejection of the announcement, Machado labeled the disqualification as “useless” and stated that it further demonstrates the regime’s acknowledgement of its impending defeat. She asserted that the people of Venezuela would strengthen their resolve and participation in the upcoming primaries, emphasizing that the power lies with the Venezuelan people.

Machado’s disqualification adds to a series of obstacles faced by the Venezuelan opposition. Henrique Capriles Radonski, a former presidential candidate, was similarly disqualified from holding office for 15 years in 2017. Disqualifications have become a key concern for the opposition, which seeks to address this issue in negotiations with the Maduro government.

Analysts have drawn parallels between the disqualifications in Venezuela and the measures taken by Nicaraguan authorities, which effectively obstructed opposition leaders from challenging President Daniel Ortega for the presidency. Despite the disqualifications not preventing opponents from participating in the primaries, they could impede their registration as candidates before the National Electoral Council.

Legal expert José Ignacio Hernández, well-versed in Administrative and Constitutional Law, has expressed that the CGR’s decision is unconstitutional and violates human rights, citing previous judgments of the Inter-American Court in similar cases involving Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez and Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

The disqualification of Machado showcases the ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition in Venezuela, as the government seeks to alleviate international sanctions and the opposition aims to ensure free and fair elections in the country.

