[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: According to the Venezuelan newspaper Cosmos, Venezuelan President Maduro announced on the 12th local time that all crossing points on the border with Colombia will be fully opened from January 1, 2023.

When Maduro met with the Supreme Military Command on the 12th, he announced that all crossing points on the border with Colombia will be fully opened from January 1, 2023. “As part of the normalization of relations between (Venezuela) and Colombia, I can announce that all borders between the two countries will be opened to vehicular traffic,” Maduro said. .”

Venezuela Southern TV reported that Maduro was very happy with the great progress made in the peace process between the two countries. He reiterated that peace with Colombia is peace in Venezuela and peace in South America.

According to reports from the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration refused to recognize the legitimacy of Maduro’s victory in the 2018 election, and many countries, including Colombia, supported Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guay. Most of them are “presidents” and have imposed a series of economic sanctions, which have largely cut off the Venezuelan economy from the world financial system. In February 2019, Colombia and Venezuela severed diplomatic relations.