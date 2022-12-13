Home World Venezuelan President Maduro Announces Full Opening of the Border with Colombia from Next Year- Shangbao Indonesia
World

Venezuelan President Maduro Announces Full Opening of the Border with Colombia from Next Year- Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
Venezuelan President Maduro Announces Full Opening of the Border with Colombia from Next Year- Shangbao Indonesia

December 13, 2022 at 21:11 PM

172

Venezuelan President Maduro.

[China News Agency]Comprehensive news: According to the Venezuelan newspaper Cosmos, Venezuelan President Maduro announced on the 12th local time that all crossing points on the border with Colombia will be fully opened from January 1, 2023.

When Maduro met with the Supreme Military Command on the 12th, he announced that all crossing points on the border with Colombia will be fully opened from January 1, 2023. “As part of the normalization of relations between (Venezuela) and Colombia, I can announce that all borders between the two countries will be opened to vehicular traffic,” Maduro said. .”

Venezuela Southern TV reported that Maduro was very happy with the great progress made in the peace process between the two countries. He reiterated that peace with Colombia is peace in Venezuela and peace in South America.

According to reports from the Associated Press and the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration refused to recognize the legitimacy of Maduro’s victory in the 2018 election, and many countries, including Colombia, supported Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guay. Most of them are “presidents” and have imposed a series of economic sanctions, which have largely cut off the Venezuelan economy from the world financial system. In February 2019, Colombia and Venezuela severed diplomatic relations.

See also  Dickson (00113) released its interim results. The profit attributable to shareholders was HK$155 million, an increase of 14.8% year-on-year. It plans to distribute an interim dividend of 8 Hong Kong cents per share.

You may also like

ץг ֯300ҵ–

[Explore Time]The Battle of Bakhmut, Ukraine, the Russian...

Ukraine, one billion euros from the Paris conference...

New Zealand approves law banning cigarettes for newborns...

Diocesan phase of Sister Bolgheri’s candidacy begins –...

Qatargate, from the CGIL to the European Parliament:...

North Korea ready for nuclear power: what is...

India-China, new clashes on the disputed Himalayan border

Flights canceled in England: ice, snow and strikes...

Francesco Giorgi and Qatargate: 20 thousand euros seized...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy