Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019. Maduro arrived in Brasilia for a meeting of the leaders of Latin American countries, where he was received by the new Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who like him is a leftist and had had good relations with both him and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez. Maduro, for years at the head of a regime opposed by various foreign countries, spoke of a “new era” in relations between the two countries.

Maduro has been president of Venezuela since 2013. He has been accused of “narcoterrorism”, the opposition considers him a dictator and is seen as primarily responsible for the crisis facing the country, which began with the disputed 2018 presidential elections, considered illegitimate by the UN and the European Union (among others). He had last been to Brazil in 2015.

Over time, the political situation in Venezuela had led to the imposition of international economic sanctions against the country and a general climate of mistrust towards Maduro. In the last three years, however, the failed attempts of the opposition to overthrow his regime and some international events, including the war in Ukraine, have created the conditions for a kind of “international rehabilitation” of Venezuela.

