Home » Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019
World

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019

by admin
Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has been to Brazil for the first time since then Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro banned him from entering the country in 2019. Maduro arrived in Brasilia for a meeting of the leaders of Latin American countries, where he was received by the new Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who like him is a leftist and had had good relations with both him and his predecessor, Hugo Chávez. Maduro, for years at the head of a regime opposed by various foreign countries, spoke of a “new era” in relations between the two countries.

Maduro has been president of Venezuela since 2013. He has been accused of “narcoterrorism”, the opposition considers him a dictator and is seen as primarily responsible for the crisis facing the country, which began with the disputed 2018 presidential elections, considered illegitimate by the UN and the European Union (among others). He had last been to Brazil in 2015.

Over time, the political situation in Venezuela had led to the imposition of international economic sanctions against the country and a general climate of mistrust towards Maduro. In the last three years, however, the failed attempts of the opposition to overthrow his regime and some international events, including the war in Ukraine, have created the conditions for a kind of “international rehabilitation” of Venezuela.

– Read also: Maduro is less and less isolated

See also  Taiwan's media and social fields are most heavily influenced by the CCP in the world | Taiwan Democracy Lab | Shen Boyang

You may also like

The luckiest sign in June 2023 astrologer Pavel...

In South Africa there will be an investigation...

Tensions in Kosovo, Europe: “Pristina stop police operations”....

Rome-Seville, the formations and where to see the...

Space, Beijing launches Shenzhou16 towards the Chinese space...

Russia accuses Ukraine of terror attack after drone...

Brawl between passengers at Chicago airport: fists and...

Harry and Meghan are not divorcing: the prince...

Naples, the announcement of De Laurentiis on Luis...

Erdogan and Biden’s offer: F-16 in exchange for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy