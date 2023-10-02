Venezuelan Primaries: Choosing a Candidate for Change Amidst Political Challenges

Venezuelan Opposition Faces Critical Primaries to Choose Candidate for Presidential Elections

The Venezuelan opposition is gearing up for the upcoming primaries on October 22, where voters will choose among thirteen candidates to represent their unified front against the incumbent government. With President Nicolás Maduro’s candidacy still unconfirmed, the governing party has yet to announce the mechanism for selecting their candidate.

The opposition ticket consists of four women and nine men vying for the candidacy. According to a survey by ORC Consultores, María Corina Machado, Henrique Capriles, and Freddy Superlano currently lead the race with around 50% of voter support. However, their disqualification from holding office and running for election poses a challenge as they consider these sanctions illegal.

Beyond selecting a candidate, the primaries hold significant importance for the opposition in terms of party legitimacy, internal reconfiguration, and decision-making processes leading up to the presidential elections in 2024. The ORC Consultores poll indicates that 78% of respondents believe that Venezuela needs political and economic change, with 49.3% favoring the selection of the opposition candidate through primaries.

Political analyst Eugenio Martínez believes that the primaries could mark a turning point in Venezuela’s path toward democracy. Martínez suggests that these internal elections will help reestablish the opposition’s unity and internal organization. However, the potential impact of Machado’s victory on the governance and decision-making of the opposition remains uncertain.

Omar Barboza, the executive secretary of the opposition coalition known as the Unitary Platform, emphasized the urgent need for political change through the primaries. He emphasized the importance of a democratic, constitutional, and electoral process to bring about peaceful change and address the mismanagement of the current government.

Political scientist John Magdaleno points out that the primaries are not only significant in terms of the immediate impact but also for future political milestones, such as the possibility of a mega-election that could include the renewal of positions for governors and mayors. Magdaleno believes that the selected candidate should be able to motivate and attract a wide range of opposition supporters, including those who are currently undecided or disillusioned.

However, Magdaleno highlights the risks and challenges associated with the primaries. The problem of substituting a disqualified candidate poses a significant hurdle, and he underlines the need for a clear, coordinated plan in such a scenario. The government could potentially exploit disagreements arising from the replacement procedure.

The National Primary Commission has confirmed that over 3,000 voting centers and 5,000 polling stations have been set up across the country to facilitate the self-managed primary process, which does not involve the support of the National Electoral Council.

