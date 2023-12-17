Home » Venezuelan woman died strangled by her partner who then attempted suicide in Colombia
Venezuelan woman died strangled by her partner who then attempted suicide in Colombia

Venezuelan woman died strangled by her partner who then attempted suicide in Colombia

A Venezuelan woman was tragically strangled to death by her partner in a neighborhood of Bucaramanga, Colombia. The incident occurred on the morning of December 16, with the victim identified as Auralix Cristina Bravo Gómez. The accused perpetrator, Andrik José Benítez Carapaica, was found attempting to commit suicide with a rope tied around his neck when authorities arrived on the scene.

The authorities were alerted to the situation when the victim’s daughter discovered traces of blood in her mother’s room and found her lying on the ground. The community called the police, who arrived at the scene and prevented the perpetrator from committing suicide. Despite their efforts, the 37-year-old woman was found without vital signs and could not be saved.

Police experts confirmed that the victim had an open wound on her head and signs of mechanical asphyxiation from strangulation with a piece of clothing. The tragic incident is a stark reminder of the dangers of domestic violence and femicide, and serves as a call to action for increased awareness and support for victims of such abuse. Auralix Cristina’s death is a devastating loss, and our thoughts and condolences go out to her loved ones during this difficult time.

