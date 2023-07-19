Venezuela’s National Assembly Approves Law to Reduce Taxes for Citizens Across the Country

Title: Venezuelan National Assembly Approves Law to Reduce Taxes for Citizens

Date: July 18, 2023

The 2020 National Assembly has made a significant move to alleviate the burden of taxes on Venezuelan citizens with the approval of the Organic Law for the Coordination and Harmonization of the Tax Powers of States and Municipalities. This law aims to reduce the number of taxes imposed on citizens across all regions and populations of the country.

After a thorough discussion, the President of the Parliament, Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted that this law would substantially decrease the amount of taxes citizens will have to pay in the 335 municipalities and 23 states of Venezuela. The law aims to bring order and protect ordinary citizens, young entrepreneurs, merchants, businessmen, and particularly the mayors of small cities.

Acknowledging the importance of disseminating the information, Rodríguez urged deputies to bring this law to the regions so that it can be effectively implemented by local and state authorities, and understood by the citizens.

A press release from the National Assembly states that the law stipulates that taxes must be paid in the national currency. Once in effect, states and municipalities will be required to identify and eliminate any requirements and permits that impede or restrict economic activity and productive initiatives.

The passing of this legislation intends to promote a more favorable environment for economic growth and development, especially for small businesses and entrepreneurs.

The Organic Law for the Coordination and Harmonization of the Tax Powers of States and Municipalities is seen as a milestone in modernizing tax regulations and protecting the interests of the Venezuelan people. As such, it has been approved by a qualified majority and is expected to bring relief to individuals and businesses across the nation.

