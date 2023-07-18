Venezuela’s National Government Confirms Meeting to Reestablish Democratic Dialogue with Opposition Factions

Title: Venezuelan Government and Opposition Aim for Democratic Agreement in Recent Meeting

In a recent meeting, Venezuelan authorities confirmed their commitment to reestablishing a democratic agreement through dialogue among various factions of society. The meeting, held last November in Paris as part of the Forum for Peace, saw the participation of Jorge Rodríguez, the president of the National Assembly and a representative of the National Government.

The National Government has consistently expressed its willingness to engage in peaceful dialogue with opposition sectors. However, it emphasizes that previously agreed-upon agreements, such as those made in Mexico, must be upheld to foster trust and cooperation between the governing body and the opposition.

Back in April, President Nicolás Maduro called upon opposition sectors to honor their commitment of delivering 3.2 billion dollars for social investment. The funds, aimed at benefiting the Venezuelan population, were part of a broader social agreement signed with the United Nations during the dialogues between Mexico and the Unitary Platform on November 26, 2022.

The recent meeting held in Paris signifies a renewed effort to foster democratic processes that can lead to a mutually agreed-upon resolution for Venezuela’s challenges. Petro, a representative at the meeting, reemphasized the importance of reacclimating a process that promotes democratic principles and facilitates dialogue between different sectors across Venezuela.

The Venezuelan Government’s commitment to dialogue and its pursuit of a democratic agreement is expected to play a crucial role in addressing the country’s ongoing socio-political issues. By striving to uphold previously established agreements and engaging in meaningful dialogue, the government aims to restore stability and promote collaboration between all factions of society.