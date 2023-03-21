Venezuela’s powerful oil minister has resigned after at least six senior officials were detained amid a corruption probe into state company PDVSA, the judiciary and other parts of the government.

Tariq El-Assami announced his resignation on Twitter on Monday, March 20, promising to help investigate any allegations involving PDVSA, while lending support to President Nicolás Maduro’s anti-corruption campaign.

“I am willing to be at the mercy of the[ruling party’s]leadership, to support President Nicolás Maduro’s campaign against the anti-values ​​we are obliged to fight, even at the expense of our lives,” El Essami wrote. .”

Maduro has not immediately named a successor to Essami, who has served as vice president, minister and mayor for the past two decades.

Maduro, who leads the anti-corruption campaign, said in a televised address that his government was committed to “getting to the root of the problem”.

Despite Venezuela’s long history of rampant corruption, arrests of government officials for corruption in a country with the world‘s largest oil reserves are rare. The fact that officials are rarely held accountable is a major irritant for citizens, as most of them now live on $1.90 a day, already an international benchmark for extreme poverty.

During a rally of ruling party leaders, Maduro acknowledged Essami’s resignation in a televised address. He said he accepted the minister’s decision to “facilitate the investigation of all these cases in order to establish the truth, punish the perpetrators and achieve justice”.

The U.S. government in 2017 designated a powerful ally of Maduro, El Essami, as a drug kingpin in connection with his previous activities as the country’s interior minister and governor. “On multiple occasions, he oversaw or had partial possession of more than 1,000 kilograms of drug shipments from Venezuela, including those destined for Mexico and the United States,” the Treasury Department said. He has denied the allegations.

Essami headed the Ministry of the Interior during the government of the late President Hugo Chávez. He was appointed oil minister in April 2020.

Oil is Venezuela’s most important industry.

The hundreds of billions of dollars in windfall Chávez, thanks to record-high global oil prices, has allowed him to launch initiatives including a state-run food market, new public housing, free medical clinics and education programs.

But then prices fell and government mismanagement, first under the Chávez government and then Maduro’s, put an end to this lavish spending. Thus began a complex crisis that has impoverished millions and driven more than seven million Venezuelans to emigrate.

Mismanagement by PDVSA and the recent economic sanctions imposed by the United States have also contributed to a steady decline in output, from 3.5 million barrels per day in 1999, when Chávez came to power, to about 700,000 barrels per day by 2022.

In 2016, Venezuela’s then-opposition-led National Assembly said PDVSA had lost $11 billion between 2004 and 2014. In 2015, the U.S. Treasury accused a bank in Andorra of laundering about $2 billion stolen from PDVSA.