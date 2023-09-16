Venice and its Lagoon Avoids UNESCO’s List of World Heritage in Danger

Italian city of Venice not included on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage in Danger

The Italian city of Venice and its lagoon were not included on UNESCO’s list of World Heritage in Danger during a meeting of the UN agency held on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. This decision comes after UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee had warned in July that Italy was not doing enough to protect the city from the threat of overtourism, development, and climate change.

The committee had recommended the inclusion of Venice on the list of heritage in danger due to these concerns. However, the vote held on Thursday did not approve that recommendation, according to the Italian Ministry of Culture.

The Italian Ministry of Culture expressed its satisfaction with the outcome of the UNESCO vote, stating that the attempt to inscribe the city on the list was “purely political.” Venice’s mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, also celebrated the result, tweeting, “Great victory at UNESCO… Venice is not in danger.”

Venice has been in the spotlight throughout the year, with various incidents highlighting the challenges faced by the city. This includes a green stain that discolored the Grand Canal and the arrest of tourists for bad behavior.

To address the issue of overtourism, Venice recently implemented a 5-euro entrance fee for day visitors, starting from next spring. This move is part of the city’s strategy to control tourism and will apply to those not staying in rental housing or hotels. The fee will be tested as a 30-day experiment.

Despite not being included on the list of World Heritage in Danger, the World Heritage Committee emphasized that Venice still faces significant challenges. It called on Italy to continue its efforts in protecting the city from the negative impacts of overtourism, development, and climate change.