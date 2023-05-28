Venice, Grand Canal colored green: «Tracer liquid». Suspicions about the environmental protest

After the first investigations conducted by the firefighters, the local police and the Arpav, some hypotheses are starting to emerge regarding the patch of phosphorescent green liquid that appeared this morning at 9.30 in the Grand Canal of Venice. “It would seem that it is a tracer, or a liquid that is introduced in the event of a water leak, to understand the path followed”, they say. The investigations were convened – after many reports from the residents – by the Prefect Michele di Bari in a joint coordination meeting at the Police Headquarters, to take stock of what happened in order to identify the causes and the actions to be taken.

Suspicions about the environmental protest

The image that is also circulating on social media recalls what has already happened in other cities with the protests of eco-activist groups, but for the moment there would be no claims. Even on the Facebook page “Venice is not Disneyland” the hypothesis of an environmental demonstration is advanced. According to the admin of the page, the green substance would be “sodium fluorescein (or sodium salt of fluorescein or uranine), an organic compound and a dye used in speleology or for sewer and water inspections”.

No danger to the population

The investigations did not reveal any situations of danger to the health of the population. Meanwhile, the prefect Di Bari, in agreement with the Quaestor Michele Masciopinto, has ordered an intensification of supervision in the lagoon area, in order to monitor any critical issues and prevent further similar episodes. Tomorrow, May 29, also in relation to the evolution of the situation, a new meeting will be convened.

A historical precedent of a similar case occurred in 1968, when on the occasion of the Biennale of art, the Argentine artist Nicola Garcia Uriburu colored the waters of the Grand Canal green using a pigment that made the microorganisms in the water fluorescent. It was a spectacular performance that invited us to take more care of the environment, taking advantage of the color symbol of environmentalism. A similar episode happened last March 3 at the fountain in Piazza De Ferrari in Genoa where the activists of Fridays For Future had thrown a green liquid, which was sodium fluorescein, a substance used to trace the presence of water courses in the discharge and in the medical field.

