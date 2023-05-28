Venice, the Grand Canal turns green. The prefect convenes an emergency meeting

VENICE – A few hours after the start of the Vogalonga, the non-competitive regatta born in 1974 as a complaint against wave motion, the water of the Grand Canal has turned fluorescent green. It doesn’t seem to be a pollutant, but one used as a tracer to understand where there are leaks or by speleologists. Arpav is currently carrying out analyzes to verify what the liquid that came out of the channel that connects Cam…