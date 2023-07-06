Veppex Rejects Argentine President Alberto Fernández’s Claims on Venezuelan Migration

Title: Venezuelan Exile Organization Condemns Argentine President’s Remarks on Migration Crisis

Subtitle: Veppex President calls Fernández’s statements “irresponsible” and “manipulators of the truth”

Date: [Current Date]

The Organization of Politically Persecuted Venezuelans in Exile (Veppex) has strongly criticized Argentine President Alberto Fernández for his recent remarks regarding the massive migration of Venezuelans abroad. According to Veppex president José Antonio Colina, Fernández’s claims that the migration crisis is a result of economic sanctions imposed on the “Nicolás Maduro regime” are not only irresponsible but also manipulative.

Colina, in a statement released on Wednesday, expressed his disappointment in the Argentine President’s comments made during the Mercosur summit. The summit, which gathered the heads of state from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay, took place in Puerto Iguazú on Tuesday.

The head of Veppex stated that Venezuelans who have been forced to migrate have done so due to the severe political, economic, and social crisis that the country is currently facing. He further highlighted the persecution faced by Venezuelans for political reasons, as well as allegations of torture, cruel treatment, extrajudicial killings, and the misuse of the justice system to suppress opposition.

Colina described Fernández’s claim that the migration of Venezuelans, estimated at 7 million by the UNHCR, is a consequence of actions taken by other countries to combat the Maduro regime as “absolutely false.” He believes that such statements attempt to conceal the rampant kleptocracy and corruption that pervades Venezuela.

During the Mercosur summit, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva received the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur from his Argentine counterpart, Alberto Fernández. Lula announced his priority objective, aiming to finalize a “definitive” agreement with the European Union (EU) by the end of this semester.

Independent journalism plays a crucial role in keeping the public informed about uncomfortable news and stories that powerful entities may seek to suppress. It relies on the support of its readers to continue operating and ensuring that critical information remains accessible to everyone.

We appreciate your support in our quest for censorship-free journalism and will continue working tirelessly to bring you the news you deserve.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

