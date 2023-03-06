“The year was starting off well / and the rent has gone up / How many trains do you have to miss / to be comfortable on the platform, / when we run out of food / after studying?” Thus, once again, the year of the groundhog began for many and many, with the water of precariousness around their necks. And that is the first wave of verses and multicolored morphine psychedelia with which Vera Fauna cradles and welcomes us in “The best years” (23), their brand new second album, an album with which they establish themselves as one of the most genuine and brilliant bands of national pop-rock.

They already sowed us in the chest “Doubts and flowers” (20) with his essential debut, and those are the aromas that germinate and grow like lysergic neon vines in this second album, even more intimate and domestic. Costumbrismo in vein based on a very personal poetics of everyday life, steeped in rumba and tropical sounds, with an extra sunny ethereal and kaleidoscopic pop, brimming with nuances and dreamy atmospheres. Everything cooked and tasted over a slow fire, because, as a street poet once told me in the labyrinthine Soho of the city of Fez: “Hurry kills, life goes on”. Southern roots and waves that blend multicultural sounds from both shores, such as the spellbinding, arabesque and flamenco “I want nothing”, together with Carmen Xía, distributing duende and flow in equal parts; or that jingle of the acoustic “Estrella de papel”, with its own light and intoxicating airs of bossa nova that gradually penetrate to the bone.

An enveloping and refreshing breeze that catches you from that “Featherweight” initial, up to “Foam” of the final sea, which “it brushes against your feet and leaves”, with guitars (house brand) that draw sunsets of an unforgettable summer that will not return.

The difficulties of everyday life and the mundane magic of little things: one of those “5 more minutes” to which we all cling every day when the damn alarm clock shakes us and pushes us to gray reality, in a “Casa racing” with a ska gallop and an aftertaste of Pony Bravo, going through the catchy phrases of the dreamy and funky “I’m shaking”the “poisonous” ese reggae of “Look what I have”where the influence of the silver-haired teacher beats strong… a Kiko Veneno with whom they team up in the jewel in the crown “Mars”and with whom they have shared tables revisiting, from within, the legendary “Échate un cantecito” (92).

Seville has lived for years in a kind of continuous spring, where orange blossom and psychedelia can be breathed around every corner, with bands like Pony Bravo, Derby Motoreta’s Burrito Kachimba, Riverboy, Quentin Gas, Califato ¾ or Canastéreo, each in their own way. , marking the heartbeat of the street and airing roots from new perspectives and sensibilities. So with this vibrant”The best years”with Raúl Pérez (La Mina) repeating the production controls, the now Vera Fauna quintet: Kike Suárez (vocals and guitar), Javi Blanco (guitar), Juanlu Romero (drums) and Jaime Sobrino (bass and vocals), with Alejandro Fernández (winds and keyboards) as the latest addition, they are positioned as one of the most attractive proposals of this new Andalusian wave that is already an unstoppable tsunami.

