In the section Noise Express We tell you about the most outstanding news and musical releases that have occurred in recent days in our music scene in Euskadi, Navarra and La Rioja (Zarata edition).
To send us information about releases of singles, albums, videos, concerts, etc., write to us at [email protected]:
- Green grass premieres “Niña Soñando”, single preview of “Adored”his new album, which will be released on March 3, together with a video clip full of innocence, dreams, dance and uncertainty.
- The new group from Bilbao Mom publishes “Gauza guzti hauek”, a preview of their first album “Mapa eta lurraldea” that will be released in 2023. The quartet has recorded, mixed and mastered the album at Eten Espazio Sonoro (Bilbao) together with Urtzi Iza.
- PREMIERE // The Bilbao band M & A Swing Machine publishes “Dance with me, please”, a preview of his imminent debut album that will be released on the Gaztelupeko Hotsak label. >> Continue reading
- luke jesusthat is to say, the solo project of the San Sebastian musician Lucas Malcorra (leader of the Navarrese Joe La Reina), publishes a new single, with the collaboration of End Tirapu (Kokosha).
- Ancient Settlers publishes “Mihi Nomen Ent Ira”, first single from his new EP “Transition”. The video clip was directed and recorded by Juan Lopez and Raul Colmenares, and edited by Jesus Carrillo. The album has been recorded and mixed by Pedro J Monge at Chromaticity Studios (Bilbao).
- the trio Dena publishes with Bonberenea “Ceremony”, a version of the New Order classic.
- The duo The Rumbles publishes the video clip of “You give me pain”, included in the album “Collection of shitty songs“, released last year by Family Spree Recordings. It was recorded by Irati Rubio, Iker Aranguren, Gotzone Cantero and Naiara Pereda.
- Eider presents the video clip of a new advance song from his first solo album “Blooming”which will be released on March 24.
- the riojan group Quarantine publishes advance of his next work, the EP “Urban Legend”. “En un 124” is their bonus track, a version of the popular song by Los Andolini, and features the collaboration of their bassist Juanito and Víctor, from Los Bicho*Z. The video tries to collect the experiences they had in the studio.
- The Bilbao band Withredd publishes the six-song album “No Replicant”.
- Butterfly Eyes publishes the song “Sagar erre eta ardao gorria” for the Bonberenea Live Sessions.
- The Navarrese producer Karma C, a regular in the compositions of other artists (Natalia Lacunza, Ziris, Claudia Bain, A1 Goldie…), publishes “Si te vas”, the advance single from his solo album “KC_files”which will be released on February 24.
- Orbel publishes the video clip of “Gau batez”, a song included in his album “Wet Earth” released last November by Usopop Diskak and Medication Time Records. The video clip has been directed, filmed and edited by Alan Billi.
- the guipuzcoan band MindTrap publishes the video clip of “Heriotzaren zain”, the first single from his new EP “Four”. Made by NekroNan Estudios and Guitar.
- “Los ojos del diablo” is the second advance single from what will be the fifth studio album by TurboFuckersproduced by Mikel Biffs at Pookah Sound Studio.
- The artist from Baracalda Izaskun González aka ROLL opens with his new alias XīN WE KNOWwith which he will show us his most clubbing productions “without pressure”.
- The new single from the San Sebastian rapper The black It’s called “Pussy Rapers”, with recording, mixing and mastering by Fezzy Jay and video by Paul Garaizar Bosch.
- Juantxo Skalari & La Rude Band publishes new single and video. “La Pausa” is included on the album “Super Roots Market” which will be released on February 20 and 24 in vinyl and digital format respectively.
- The group from Bizkaia Sonambula publishes the video clip of the song “Oasis Lysergic”, included in his third album “Stasis Interrupted” which will be released on March 9.
- The pianist paul san martin (Arima Soul, Cecilya) publishes new EP “Meets the Broken Horns” with the label Bonberenea Ekintzak.
- The heavy metal band from Gasteiz Delion publishes the video clip of “Trumpets Of Heaven”, a song that he published last December.
- Hey, Mertxe! publish the live recording at the FAC26 studios, Logroño, within the FACtásticos 2022 project of “Negociante”, a song that opens their latest album “You know it well” (2022) released by FOLC Records and Invertebrate Discs.
PLAYLIST 2023