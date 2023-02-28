At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​February 27-March 2, Verizon is showcasing enterprise intelligence and the latest technologies, including Verizon 5G, which are essential to adapt to the momentous change in the business environment that can advance the businesses

Verizon Business presents some immersive solutions at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (Hall 2, Stand 2G60) to show concrete applications of 5G and how the latest technologies are responding to the organizational challenges of an ever-changing business landscape.

“The needs of consumers and companies have changed radically. With this shift, connectivity and the ability to leverage technology are critical for business to gain competitive advantage.” – he has declared Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business – “Verizon Business, thanks to its global presence, is in an excellent position to solve the business challenges of companies of all sizes and in any geographical area they operate, including multinationals. The world-class resources that work within our company, our partner ecosystem, and our best-in-class network technology continue to position Verizon 5G as an industry leader.”

The Verizon Business booth, located in Hall 2, booth 2G60, presents a variety of current and future scenarios.

Innovative experiences