At Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, February 27-March 2, Verizon is showcasing enterprise intelligence and the latest technologies, including Verizon 5G, which are essential to adapt to the momentous change in the business environment that can advance the businesses
Verizon Business presents some immersive solutions at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (Hall 2, Stand 2G60) to show concrete applications of 5G and how the latest technologies are responding to the organizational challenges of an ever-changing business landscape.
“The needs of consumers and companies have changed radically. With this shift, connectivity and the ability to leverage technology are critical for business to gain competitive advantage.” – he has declared Massimo Peselli, CRO, Global Enterprise & Public Sector, Verizon Business – “Verizon Business, thanks to its global presence, is in an excellent position to solve the business challenges of companies of all sizes and in any geographical area they operate, including multinationals. The world-class resources that work within our company, our partner ecosystem, and our best-in-class network technology continue to position Verizon 5G as an industry leader.”
The Verizon Business booth, located in Hall 2, booth 2G60, presents a variety of current and future scenarios.
Innovative experiences
- QA for Warehouse – Verizon 5G Edge Quality Assurance for Warehouse is a privately owned Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) solution, which uses artificial navigation technology to improve warehouse and/or logistics operations by ensuring accuracy of sorting and packing and reducing the need for manual inspections. Verizon to Demonstrate Reverse Supply Chain Use Case in Retail; automating product recognition and checking with computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) to help improve returns processing speed and quickly re-stock products (that are salable) back into inventory.
- Coach-to-Coach Communications – Verizon Business has partnered with the National Football League (NFL) to provide a managed private wireless solution in each of the NFL’s 30 stadiums. This solution includes full support for coach-to-coach communications on the field and provides the NFL with speed, security and reliability for critical operations. Verizon will showcase the coach-to-coach solution at Mobile World Congress so attendees can experience this next-generation voice communication first-hand.
- Private 5G – Private 5G offers businesses and public sector customers a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network. Its bandwidth and high throughput help organizations meet growing needs for automation and more. Verizon will offer an interactive experience designed to demonstrate the functionality of 5G private networks and share multiple success stories highlighting how customers are leveraging this 5G technology to improve their business operations.
- Cityscape – Verizon’s interactive cityscape highlights the connection between networks, solutions and the community using 5G technology across various industries and customer use cases. Mobile World Congress attendees will have the opportunity to explore dozens of 5G Edge use cases/solutions designed to improve business operations and improve customer experiences.