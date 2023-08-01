Verona, Chris Obeng Abom dies at the age of 14 hit by a car: the pirate tracked down. Doctors: “He could have been saved, rescued late”

In Valpolicellain the Verona area, a 14-year-old boy died after being run over by a car pirate last night after midnight. The victim was called Chris Obeng Together, was born in Italy, from a family of Ghanaian origins, residing in Negrar. Transported in very serious conditions to the Borgo Trento hospital in Verona, he died a few hours later. The investigations are entrusted to the Police road.

From the first reconstructions it would seem that at the time of the impact the boy was walking towards home, living not far from the crash site, in the hamlet of San Vito. The car drove away without providing assistance. Chris had been attending Polisportiva Negrar for 4 years and dreamed of becoming a footballer.

Il hit-and-run driver was singled out in the afternoon of August 1st by the carabinieri thanks to the cameras of video surveillance present in the area and to the wreckage of the car found on the asphalt during the surveys after the tragic accident: it is a 39-year-old Veronese worker. The man has small precedents, including drug dealing and driving under the influence: he will be subjected to alcohol and toxicological tests and will have to answer, at the moment, for road homicide and hit and miss.

The doctors: “He could have been saved”

Chris remained on the ground for too long before being rescued by a passerby. “He could have been saved if he had been rescued” after the accident, the doctors of the intensive and emergency care of the Verona University Hospital let us know. According to the doctors, the injuries sustained by the young man alone would not be “compatible with death”, instead caused by “cardiac arrest due to crushing hypoxia”.

The mayor: “We know the family. It was a criminal act.” Zaia: “The epilogue could have been different”

“We know the family, we also follow it as an administration – explained Roberto Grison, the mayor of Negrar -. Inattention while driving can happen but fleeing after an accident without calling for help is a criminal act”. “Another unacceptable tragedy, another young life cut short by a hit-and-run driver, who I hope will be identified as soon as possible – comments the President of the Veneto Region, Luca Zaia – To his family, his friends, all those who have loved this young life cut short as it blossomed, I send my most saddened condolences. It hurts a lot having to take note of yet another criminal act, such as not helping a person after an accident. If the investor had stopped and called for help perhaps the epilogue for this boy would have been different and maybe today we wouldn’t be here mourning yet another young life cut short on a road. What happened is unacceptable.”

Luca Frasacco

