Verona, five policemen arrested for torture: other agents transferred

In the morning of Tuesday 6 June men of the State Police of Verona have implemented an order for the application of the precautionary measure of the house arrest issued by the gip of the Scaliger Court against an inspector and four officers for alleged acts of violence in the period between July 2022 and March 2023, against subjected persons, in various capacities, to their custody because they are momentarily deprived of personal liberty.

The investigations The investigations, conducted for eight months by the Verona Flying Squad, under delegation from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, have also contemplated the use of technical supports and related behaviors also resulted in acts seriously damaging to the dignity of people subjected to police checks. To the five suspects, in addition to the crime of torture have been disputedfor various reasons, also the crimes of injury, forgery, omissions of official acts, embezzlement and abuse of office.

The investigations The grave ones conduct subject to investigations have formed object of accurate and rigorous investigations delegated by the State Police of Verona whose professionalism in the investigative action was highlighted by the investigating judge in the order that ordered the precautionary measures with reference to the efficiency and promptness shown in carrying out the investigations.

The dispositions of the Quaestor “In underlining – writes the Verona police – in compliance with current legislation, that the criminal liability of the persons under investigation is considered ascertained only with an irrevocable sentence, it is represented that the recipients of the precautionary measures they had already been transferred to other positions the day after the closure of the investigative activities and therefore for a few months. In subsequent judicial investigations, the Quaestor of the province of Verona also ordered the removal of other personnel from their duties who, despite not having taken part in episodes of violence, it is assumed he may not have prevented or otherwise failing to report the alleged abuses committed by colleagues”.