PARIS – It is a clash that evokes the times of the Ancien Régime, when the people rebelled against the privileges of the aristocracy. This time at the center of the dispute are delicious vegetables that come fromgarden of Versailles. La Sablière is a plot of land, south of the Grand Canal in the park of the palace, where tomatoes, lettuce, courgettes, aromatic plants, in short, all the seasonal vegetables destined for the employees of the castle are grown.