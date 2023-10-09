Home » Verstappen celebrates the title in Qatar with victory number 14
World

by admin
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen sealed another weekend of absolute domination with a triumphant parade on the Lusail circuit, bringing his total of seasonal victories to 14, out of 17 Grands Prix. The Dutchman also confirmed himself as unbeatable in Qatar thanks to a Red Bull which in his hands becomes one…

