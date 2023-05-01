Verstappen wants explanations from Red Bull: “Safety Car discounted” | FP – Formula 1

Baku mall and Sprint mall

Max Verstappen today failed to ‘avenge’ the third place in yesterday’s Sprint, on the contrary, Sergio Perez won with full merit, recovering a total of nine points in the standings from the two-time world champion who now has only six points ahead of his box mate. Verstappen led the race in the first stint after overtaking Charles Leclerc, but he was in a tire crisis with the medium compound, certainly more than Perez was. Not having been able to work properly in the free practice sessions due to the Sprint format he definitely gave Max a hard time this weekend.

Red Bull preferred to recall Verstappen to the pits in conjunction with the knockout of Nyck De Vries. The resulting Safety Car put Perez and Leclerc in a position to overtake the Dutchman, who quickly got rid of Leclerc on the restart without ever being able to get the DRS in favor in the vain pursuit of Perez who won with full merit. As in Gedda, Verstappen still has the satisfaction of having won the challenge for the fastest lap, but this time it wasn’t worth a point because on the last lap Russell with specially mounted soft tires secured the additional point.

“Kudos Perez”

“In the first stint probably I could have been a little more aggressive in the way I used the tyres – Verstappen’s reflections at the press conference – I think I was too careful and that’s why Checo was very close to me. And then, of course, we decided to pit. I saw that there was a parked car and thought it had stalled. I will have to review with the team the reason for my stop, it was clear that there was a damaged wheel and the stop in conjunction with the Safety Car damaged my race. Then, after the Safety Car, I tried to put pressure on Checo, to try and get into the DRS zone. Once, I think, I came very close to getting it. But I tried to resist, to get close, to recover, probably damaging my tires a bit too much at the start of such a long stint. So, at one point, I settled for it, I tried to do my own thing, so as not to completely damage the tires right up to the end. But it was very difficult to have a good balance between the entry and the middle of the corner. And a lot of the lap time here is based right between corner entry and mid-corner, to get the balance right. I was struggling with oversteer and then understeer. So throughout the race I tried different things on the wheel to try and improve the feel and balance of the car. And I think I found a good compromise towards the end of the race, because I think my last 10 laps were faster than Perez’s. And I felt much more satisfied with the car, how it was performing. So, all in all, I can be satisfied with second place. I mean, obviously you always want to win, but I think sometimes you need this kind of weekend to learn and understand the car better, what the car needs to go faster. And sometimes, on a street circuit like this, that really comes through. So maybe this was a good day looking forward.”

“So far, this year, we have raced on stop&go tracks, not on actual circuits Verstappen added. there were a few really fast corners and straights, which I probably like a little more. But it’s clear that Checo has been busy this year, he’s riding really fast. He always feels more secure behind the wheel of the car. You have to recognize and appreciate when someone has done a great job and that’s exactly what happened today. We will continue to fight for the rest of the season, but it’s normal, we’ve always done it.”