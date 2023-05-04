“Vertigo in D minor”, the new video clip of the duo Myotonia

In this second job Myotonia commitment to progress in his electronics towards elegance, atmospheres, triphop and touches of dubstep, without forgetting, as always, the use of guitars that, whether clean or distorted, ooze the smell of the 90s, which always reverberates in the creations.

With the addition of Frances Wolf “Through her voice, she gives quality and diversity to Myotonia, starting from dreaminess, reaching epic, escalating from epic to rage and from there to sensory.”

The cover letter is the single Vertigo in D minor, a reflection on the difficulties experienced during the path of deep discovery, which often becomes a true mirror towards “the other”. Fear and beauty merge in a sensation of vertigo that caresses the senses and opens the chest to vital vibrations. Under the excellent direction of Diego Doradothe video will accompany the release of the single and will transport us to an atmosphere of luminous darkness.

