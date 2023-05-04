Home » “Vertigo in D minor”, the new video clip of the duo Myotonia
World

“Vertigo in D minor”, the new video clip of the duo Myotonia

by admin
“Vertigo in D minor”, the new video clip of the duo Myotonia

In this second job Myotonia commitment to progress in his electronics towards elegance, atmospheres, triphop and touches of dubstep, without forgetting, as always, the use of guitars that, whether clean or distorted, ooze the smell of the 90s, which always reverberates in the creations.

With the addition of Frances Wolf “Through her voice, she gives quality and diversity to Myotonia, starting from dreaminess, reaching epic, escalating from epic to rage and from there to sensory.”

The cover letter is the single Vertigo in D minor, a reflection on the difficulties experienced during the path of deep discovery, which often becomes a true mirror towards “the other”. Fear and beauty merge in a sensation of vertigo that caresses the senses and opens the chest to vital vibrations. Under the excellent direction of Diego Doradothe video will accompany the release of the single and will transport us to an atmosphere of luminous darkness.

See also  Iliad Business blows away the competition, again: prices and details

You may also like

Serie A referees, Maresca for Roma-Inter: when he...

Udinese-Naples, waiting for the Scudetto party live

Attempt to assassinate Putin or fabricated accident?Targeting Kremlin...

MARRIAGE BREAK UP IN PSŽ, SHAMEFUL DETAILS CAME...

Candidates for the City Council, the oddities of...

Podcast RE Carlo – Il Sole 24 ORE

Aleksandra Subotić weighed 90 kilograms Fun

Mexico’s triumphant announcement (two years late): “We have...

flames at the Novoshakhtinsk-Corriere TV plant

Belgrade, no prison for the child killer: “Perhaps...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy