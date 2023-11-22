Home » Very Giga Special, the offer for worry-free browsing: 500GB for 13.99 euros/month
World

by admin
Very Mobile there’s adata offer not to be missed if we are looking for a lot of GB to navigate: with Very Giga Special they are well available 500 GIGA at the discounted price of 15,99 13,99 euro under 4G network with speeds up to 300Mbps download and 100Mbps upload. You have until January 15, 2024.

Here is the offer in brief:

This is a truly attractive offer for those who need a data SIM to use when away from home, to insert into a smartphone or tablet – perhaps even just to be used as a second SIM. Very Giga Special 500 has no hidden costs and does not include any contractual constraints. In short, no costs or penalties if you wish to deactivate it.

Very reminds you that if you run out of GB before the deadline navigation is blockedto restart the offer immediately without waiting for the renewal day, simply go to the official app and select “Renew now“. The offer includes the possibility of exploiting the automatic charging: can be activated at the time of purchase or whenever desired directly on the app.

There are two purchase methods:

online: the SIM is shipped free of charge and you will receive it within 5 working days. It is not necessary to be present, the SIM must then be activated with video identification.
in the store: just go to a Very store where you will proceed with payment and activation

