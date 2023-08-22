Very Mobile launches the FLASH promo with an extra 50 GB. Details and costs

Very Mobile returns to proposing the cyclical Flash promo with which customers of the virtual telephone operator have access 50 GB more compared to the original plan. The offer is structured as it includes three different GB thresholds – from 150 to 270 – and ad hoc solutions for new numbers, iliad, CoopVoce and Fastweb customers and TIM, Vodafone and Kena customers.
FLASH 150 GIGA
The first offer includes 150 GB instead of 100 and is dedicated to new numbers and iliad customers:
new numbers:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 100 150 GIGA in 4G
6.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free shipping roaming zero: 6.4 GB
iliad and other operators:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 100 150 GIGA in 4G
6.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free shipping zero roaming: 6.4 GB operators: 1Mobile, CMLink, CoopVoce, Daily Telecom Mobile, Digi Mobil, elimobile, Enegan, Fastweb, Feder Mobile, Green Telecomunicazioni, iliad, Intermatica, Lycamobile, Mundio Mobile, Noitel , NTmobile, NVmobile, Optima, Ovunque, PLINK, Plintron, PosteMobile, Rabona, Telmekom, Tiscali, Vianova, WithU
FLASH 200 GIGA
There are three proposals with 200 GB instead of 150:
iliad and other operators:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 150 200 GIGA in 4G
7.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 7.3 GB
new numbers:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 150 200 GIGA in 4G
7.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 7.3 GB
TIM, Vodafone and others:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 150 200 GIGA in 4G
12.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 11.9 GIGA operators: ho., Kena, Spusu, TIM, Vodafone, WindTre
FLASH 270 GIGA
We conclude with the richest offer of GIGA: 270 instead of 220.
iliad and other operators:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 220 270 GIGA in 4G
9.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 9.1 GB operators: 1Mobile, CMLink, CoopVoce, Daily Telecom Mobile, Digi Mobil, elimobile, Enegan, Fastweb, Feder Mobile, Green Telecomunicazioni, iliad, Intermatica, Lycamobile, Mundio Mobile , Noitel, NTmobile, NVmobile, Optima, Ovunque, PLINK, Plintron, PosteMobile, Rabona, Telmekom, Tiscali, Vianova, WithU
new numbers:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 220 270 GIGA in 4G
9.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 9.1 GB
TIM, Vodafone and others:
unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 220 270 GIGA in 4G
13.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 12.8 GIGA operators: ho., Kena, Spusu, TIM, Vodafone, WindTre
VERY GIGA SPECIAL
Until 11 September, the Very GIGA Special offer can be activated at a discounted price of 11.99 euros/month instead of 13.99 euros/month. Provides:
300 GIGA in 4G Full Speed
13,99 11.99 euros/month
SIM and free shipping activation 9.99 euros roaming zero: 12.8 GB