Home » Very Mobile launches the FLASH promo with an extra 50 GB. Details and costs
World

Very Mobile launches the FLASH promo with an extra 50 GB. Details and costs

by admin
Very Mobile launches the FLASH promo with an extra 50 GB. Details and costs

Very Mobile returns to proposing the cyclical Flash promo with which customers of the virtual telephone operator have access 50 GB more compared to the original plan. The offer is structured as it includes three different GB thresholds – from 150 to 270 – and ad hoc solutions for new numbers, iliad, CoopVoce and Fastweb customers and TIM, Vodafone and Kena customers.

All Very offers can be found at the following link:

FLASH 150 GIGA

The first offer includes 150 GB instead of 100 and is dedicated to new numbers and iliad customers:

new numbers:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 100 150 GIGA in 4G
6.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free shipping roaming zero: 6.4 GB

iliad and other operators:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 100 150 GIGA in 4G
6.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free shipping zero roaming: 6.4 GB operators: 1Mobile, CMLink, CoopVoce, Daily Telecom Mobile, Digi Mobil, elimobile, Enegan, Fastweb, Feder Mobile, Green Telecomunicazioni, iliad, Intermatica, Lycamobile, Mundio Mobile, Noitel , NTmobile, NVmobile, Optima, Ovunque, PLINK, Plintron, PosteMobile, Rabona, Telmekom, Tiscali, Vianova, WithU

FLASH 200 GIGA

There are three proposals with 200 GB instead of 150:

iliad and other operators:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 150 200 GIGA in 4G
7.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 7.3 GB

new numbers:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 150 200 GIGA in 4G
7.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 7.3 GB

TIM, Vodafone and others:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 150 200 GIGA in 4G
12.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 11.9 GIGA operators: ho., Kena, Spusu, TIM, Vodafone, WindTre

FLASH 270 GIGA

See also  International day of human travel in space: why is it celebrated on April 12?

We conclude with the richest offer of GIGA: 270 instead of 220.

iliad and other operators:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 220 270 GIGA in 4G
9.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 9.1 GB operators: 1Mobile, CMLink, CoopVoce, Daily Telecom Mobile, Digi Mobil, elimobile, Enegan, Fastweb, Feder Mobile, Green Telecomunicazioni, iliad, Intermatica, Lycamobile, Mundio Mobile , Noitel, NTmobile, NVmobile, Optima, Ovunque, PLINK, Plintron, PosteMobile, Rabona, Telmekom, Tiscali, Vianova, WithU

new numbers:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 220 270 GIGA in 4G
9.99 euros/month
free activation SIM and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 9.1 GB

TIM, Vodafone and others:

unlimited minutes unlimited SMS 220 270 GIGA in 4G
13.99 euros/month
free SIM activation and free activation free shipping zero roaming: 12.8 GIGA operators: ho., Kena, Spusu, TIM, Vodafone, WindTre

VERY GIGA SPECIAL

Until 11 September, the Very GIGA Special offer can be activated at a discounted price of 11.99 euros/month instead of 13.99 euros/month. Provides:

300 GIGA in 4G Full Speed
13,99 11.99 euros/month
SIM and free shipping activation 9.99 euros roaming zero: 12.8 GB

You may also like

Fukushima: the release of contaminated water from the...

All of Trump’s challengers in the Republican primaries

Fatal Car Accident Claims Life of Young Woman...

The BRICS summit in South Africa: THIS IS...

Palestine, Israeli army kills 17-year-old boy. Yesterday another...

Tragic Fatality on Vía Blanca: Motorist Dies After...

The Weather in Sicily, sun and rising temperatures,...

B2b ecommerce is worth 468 billion euros

Severe Storms in Rosarito Force 65 People into...

IL BAO Made in Italy

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy