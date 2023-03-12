Anna Pettinelli she told herself to very true during the March 12 episode. The former professor of Amici he opened his heart to Silvia Toffani talking about love, friendship and family.

The radio host, in fact, told the end of love with Stephen Macchi, who has already been at the center of a question and answer between the music expert and her ex-boyfriend (READ HERE). The voice actor is now engaged to Elisa D’Ospina and expecting their first child.

For the first time, Annawith a broken voice, he told the reasons that led to the breakup of his love relationship: “Love stories end… You turn around and see that you are no longer aligned… There are so many things that remain, a little bit of this story remains to tell the truth. I am disappointed“.

In particular, the Combs revealed that the couple’s participation in Temptation Island was actually the first step that led to the definitive crisis: “Temptation somehow brought to light sides that I didn’t know about him, that I didn’t appreciate“.

The radio host wanted to underline, however, that there was no betrayal between her and Spots: “I really hope she’s happy… We parted well… There was no betrayal, it was a decision made… Among other things, I was no longer in love… It was seeing life in a different way“. The relationship would therefore have simply deteriorated, after participating in the Canale 5 television show.

Annahowever, is still disappointed with how it went with the ex-boyfriend: “I was expecting a different reaction, things would go in a completely different way and it wasn’t like that“.

The former teacher of Amici he also revealed that he was dating a new person: “I’m dating someone. It’s too early to talk about engagements“. But that she has decided to take everything very calmly: “A fear of finding myself in situations that can make me suffer, calm, lead feet“.

The Combs she also recounted the unique relationship that binds her to her daughter, who is ready to move home: “In a few months she will go away, I will be a finished woman… My daughter is the center of my life… I would like to avoid her, if it were possible and I know it is not, the mistakes that are made“. Carolinaraised alone by the presenter, has never given her great worries: “One lucky mom… A very good daughter, I never really had to worry about her“.

The girl is the only daughter of the television star, who, in the past, had thought of further expanding the family: “I even tried, but then my love life so turbulent, I said stop“. But her love life has always been eventful, starting with the marriage of just six months, contracted at the age of 26.

Anna she also remembered her father, who lived with her for 15 years and recounted the strong friendship that binds her to two well-known faces: Stephanie Orlando e Sergio Friscia.