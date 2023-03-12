Home World Very true, Anna Pettinelli talks about the end of the story with Stefano Macchi
World

Very true, Anna Pettinelli talks about the end of the story with Stefano Macchi

by admin
Very true, Anna Pettinelli talks about the end of the story with Stefano Macchi























Anna Pettinelli she told herself to very true during the March 12 episode. The former professor of Amici he opened his heart to Silvia Toffani talking about love, friendship and family.

The radio host, in fact, told the end of love with Stephen Macchi, who has already been at the center of a question and answer between the music expert and her ex-boyfriend (READ HERE). The voice actor is now engaged to Elisa D’Ospina and expecting their first child.

For the first time, Annawith a broken voice, he told the reasons that led to the breakup of his love relationship: “Love stories end… You turn around and see that you are no longer aligned… There are so many things that remain, a little bit of this story remains to tell the truth. I am disappointed“.

You may also like

Tragedy in Germany, four people from the football...

Udinese News | The conditions of Ehizibue and...

In Greece there have been new protests against...

Igor Duljaj’s statement after the victory in Lucani...

Ukrainian soldiers: “Bodies of civilians on the streets...

In the first aid point in Bakhmut, where...

Moldovan police say they have thwarted an attempted...

West Bank, firefight: three Palestinians killed

Clashes and over 50 arrests in Moldova, Chisinau’s...

Saakashvili: “I’m dying.” And he says to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy