Veselin Vuković spoke out after allegations that he was physically attacked by his son

Izvor: Antonio Ahel/ATAImages

The famous Serbian handball player Veselin Vuković was allegedly the victim of a physical attack in Drajzerova street in Belgrade, and he allegedly suffered violence from his son. He announced himself and commented on what happened in three words. “Nothing, family dispute“, said Vuković for the portal maxbetsport.rs.

Vuković was allegedly attacked by his son PV (35) in front of the Special Hospital for Addictive Diseases in Belgrade. The famous handball player, winner of Olympic and world gold with Yugoslavia, allegedly refused medical help, and the whole case was allegedly reported to the police, who wrote a report against PV for domestic violence, for which the accused was detained.

As a reminder, Vuković also achieved historic success as a coach with the Serbian national team, with which he was the vice-champion of Europe in 2012 and participated in the Olympic Games in London the same year.

