vesli snyder again attacked dušan tadić | Sport

It seems that Vesli Sneijder’s attacks on Dusan Tadic have to do with the fact that he left a deeper mark on Ajax than he did.

Source: YouTube/Vandaag Inside/Football Association of Serbia/Screenshot

The famous Dutch footballer Vesli Sneijder has been criticizing Ajax captain Dušan Tadić for years, and a new series of bad words about the Serbian “ten” followed even after Feyenoord officially won the title in Holland. Snejder believes that the former coach of “Kopljanika” Alfred Šrojder, i.e. Dušan Tadić, whom he accused of even “choosing the team” instead of him, is the most responsible for this, that is, that the agent of the Serbian footballer is also involved in everything.

A new series of criticism followed three consecutive matches in which Ajax did not win, and for that Sneijder directly blames his former teammate, today by coach John Heitingthat is, of course, Dušan Tadić and believes that the Serb should leave the club as soon as possible.

“He deserves respect for everything he has done so far at Ajax. He came a few years ago, did great things and everyone respected him, he was an example that everyone sets…”said Vesli Snejder almost sweetly, and it was immediately clear that this would be the prelude to “spit” on the Serbian captain: “But it’s over and he should understand it himself. The people above him seem to allow him to walk on the field at the age of 50”.

Dušan Tadić played 44 matches for Ajax this season and contributed with 11 goals and 20 assists, which is slightly less (especially goalscoring) compared to last season. However, it is worth saying that he mostly played out of position and that he has a completely new team. In total, he has 103 goals and 111 assists in 238 appearances for Ajax.

As for Sneijder, who played in the same position as Tadic, he played a total of 180 matches for Ajax and scored 58 goals and 47 assists before moving to Real Madrid, then Inter, Galatasaray, Al Garafa, Nicu…

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!