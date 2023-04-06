The singer revealed that she was first offered several scenes and that she initially refused to cooperate with the team of South Wind

In 1997, the singer Vanesa Šokčić sang the song “Četiri strane svijeta ima”, which was recently featured in the movie “South Wind”. After the premiere of the film, the song became topical again, and now she revealed how this collaboration came about.

“I received an invitation from Mr. Avramović to be in that film. When he started to talk to me, I said ‘no, I don’t see myself acting’. He told me ‘you’re just going to sing the party’that can already be done, that’s where I do what I am,” said the singer and admitted that she was on the verge of turning down the role.

“That was a period of my life that was really difficult and I was hesitant to be honest. I also talked to Zalta then, but everyone around me told me that you had to. I lost my mom a few months before that and I didn’t want to live, and only until the recording. This was also my first appearance after that disastrous period. After that, I received a different kind of recognition, mostly from kids who didn’t know me and who hadn’t heard of me until then“said the Granda singer.