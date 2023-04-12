Vesna Stojković (52) from Vranje told MONDO that because of the NATO bombing, she lost both legs and that she got a colon tumor, which is malignant.

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

“I lost both legs, do I now have to carry a bag on my stomach? I helped everyone, God, why am I struggling like this?”, Vesna Stojković (52) from Vranje, who was seriously injured on April 5, 1999 during the NATO bombing of the then Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, began the interview for MONDO. This brave woman was hit by shrapnel while holding her child in her arms. The baby was only 16 months old at the time and suffered head injuries.

24 years ago, on April 5, Vesna’s life changed forever. Since then, until today, our interlocutor has been suffering the consequences of the bombing. That day, she went out for a walk with her daughter, not even dreaming that she would lose both legs as a result and that years later her child would have to be treated for the consequences of the bombing.

“The building I live in is located near the barracks. I came to it during my walk. I decided to go back, but then the bombs started falling. I didn’t have time to get away from the barracks. The only thing I could do was hold my baby close to protect her with my body. I was hit by the detonation and fell. I flew to one side and my baby flew to the other“, our interlocutor recalled the difficult moments.

As she told MONDO, at that moment she was only afraid if her child was alive. She saw that her daughter was taken by a soldier and that he started to run away with her. When the bombs stopped falling, the doctors came for Vesna and took her to the hospital. It was found that she had seven broken ribs, her lung tissue was torn, she had internal bleeding and three vertebrae in her spine had burst. Shrapnel cut off her big toe on her right leg, and her left leg was full of shrapnel.

With serious injuries, our interlocutor was only thinking about where her child was. She asked to be released from the hospital to make sure her daughter was alive. Two hours after admission, she left the hospital and started looking for the child. She only found her baby in the evening.

“My baby suffered a head injury. After it fell out of my arms, it hit the concrete. I treated her for ten years from that injury. Five years after the bombing, I felt severe pain in my right big toe, which had been stitched up after being cut by shrapnel.Vesna Stojković told MONDO.

Her thumb was amputated in 2006. In the same year, problems with the large intestine also started. It was discovered that Vesna has inflammation of the colon and inflammation of the blood vessels. According to him, it was a consequence of the bombing. And then came the day when both her legs were amputated. She had eight operations in two months. According to her, her legs were also amputated due to the consequences of the NATO bombing.

Vesna had to learn to walk with the help of braces. And she succeeded in that. However, at the end of 2022, Vesna receives another terrible diagnosis. The condition of the colon worsened. She discovered that she had a tumor that was malignant. A woman who struggled with a difficult health situation for years lost 13 kilograms.

The prostheses she has have become too big for her and now she can’t use them. “I have to receive biological therapy because of colon cancer, as well as blood because I lose it because of the disease, and I can’t go to the doctor because I can’t use the prostheses anymore. I live on the fifth floor, alone, and I can’t go down to get therapy“, our interlocutor noted for MONDO.

A brave woman shared with us that she cries every day because every day is getting harder for her. “My life would be much easier if I got new dentures. They cost 8,000 euros and I also need money for accommodation in Belgrade. If I got new dentures, I would also have the opportunity to receive therapy whenever I need it“, she said.

She pointed out that she fears that the biological therapy will not give results and that she will have to undergo an operation in which part of her colon would be removed. If that were to happen, she would have to have a bag implanted on her stomach in which, according to her, she would empty her bowels. “Why is all this happening to me?“, Vesna asked herself again.

She mentioned that one of her legs was amputated above the knee, and the other almost to the knee. “Every day I ask God to take me, but he won’t. I’d rather be gone than live like this” Vesna Stojković (52) from Vranje concluded the conversation for our portal, who is happy that at least her child no longer feels the consequences of the bombing.

Those who want to help Vesna can do so by making a payment to the accounts:

Giro account: 160-6000000805434-17

Foreign currency account: 160-6000000835225-78

