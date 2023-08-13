Vesna Zmijanc’s first performance after the operation | Entertainment

After a forced break, Vesna Zmijanac returned to performances and socializing with the audience.

The singer Vesna Zmijanac was operated on five months ago at the Clinical Center of Serbia, when she had a bypass implanted, and she was recovering from the procedure for a long time.

After she fully recovered, she traveled to the sea, where she rested with her daughter Nikolija, son-in-law Relja Popović and granddaughters, and now she has already returned to her work and performances. Vesna gave her first performance after a break due to her health condition. A video appeared on Tiktok showing Vesna enjoying singing and interacting with the audience.

She was visibly in a good mood, and many praised her appearance. However, as the source says, Vesna’s doctors said that she can return to work, but she should not strain herself too much and schedule many performances, but that it should be moderate.

This is what Vesna looks like after the operation:

